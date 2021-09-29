Dump truck wedged under overpass snarls traffic for hours Tuesday on I-95 in Stafford

Interstate 95 in Stafford County shut down for several hours on Tuesday after a dump truck driver accidentally lifted up his dump bed while going under a bridge overpass.

The collision caused the dump bed to become wedged between the roadway and bridge.

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Grooms is investigating the single-vehicle that occurred at 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 28 along I-95 at the Truslow Road bridge overpass, 134 mile-marker, according to news release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 1998 Kenworth dump truck was traveling north on the highway when the driver engaged the dump bed, which raised it and caused it to collide with the bridge.

The driver of the truck, Earl V. Vaughan, 69, of Dunnsville, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

VDOT assisted with the cleanup and road closures. Vaughan was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.