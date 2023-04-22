A man and woman with family ties to the area have been charged with two counts each of felony grand larceny and auto theft after the sheriff’s office said they conducted a high risk traffic stop near a residence in Lignum, according to a release Friday night from Culpeper County Sheriff's Office.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 7:16 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 21000 Block of Davis Lane, off Route 3, to attempt to locate a stolen Penske rental truck, stated CCSO spokeswoman Vanessa Blackstock in the release.

Upon arrival, Deputy Fuentes located a truck matching the description, and the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

The vehicle rental company identified 34-year-old male, Joshuwa Ellis, as the individual who rented the truck from Penske.

A U-Haul trailer also found on the property was reported stolen from Douglas County, Washington, according to the release.

Fuentes obtained additional information about possible stolen furniture and numerous hot tubs being stored in a barn and was given permission to search the barn.

Deputies compiled statements from several alleged victims that had called the Sheriff’s Office over the last several weeks—from New York to California—who had contracted Mr. Ellis to deliver furniture.

However, he had not delivered their items for several months. Police said he was threatening to destroy or sell the items unless the customers paid more money. According to authorities, the man was in the company of a relative, Tonya Ellis, 50.

Several units set up a perimeter near the residence in Lignum until they spotted the vehicle the duo was operating. They were taken into custody without incident and additionally charged with two counts of auto theft and conspiracy to commit a felony. Additional charges are pending, Blackstock said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who had any property that was supposed to be delivered by the suspects should contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540/727-7520.

Blackstock said the accused are not permanent Culpeper County residents.

Court records list Tonya Ellis’ address as Lignum and Joshuwa Ellis’ address as Forsyth, Georgia.