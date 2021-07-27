Eagle Scout candidate builds benches for Epiphany

Eagle Scout candidate Samuel Pories of Boy Scouts of America Culpeper Troop 196 recently completed the service project required to achieve the rank.

On Monday Pories, 17, presented two sports benches to Epiphany Catholic School Principal Austin Poole.

“Growing up playing sports at Epiphany we never had proper seating on the playing fields,” said Pories, who was an elementary and middle school student at the school. “I’m giving the school the luxury I never had, by providing Epiphany with adequate seating for sporting events.”

The benches were built & painted by Pories and a group of friends over two weekends, according to Natalie Lewis, Pories’ mother. Supplies were donated by Gary’s Ace Hardware, Cherry Street Building Supply and Lowe’s of Culpeper.

While planning and conducting the project Pories said he learned “leadership skills and good communication, through planning and team work.”

Pories, who is a student at Highland, a private school in Warrenton, expects to complete and document the remaining requirements to become an Eagle Scout this fall.