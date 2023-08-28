Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has endorsed Terese Matricardi for Culpeper County School Board Salem District, according to a campaign release on Friday.

“Terese will vote for common sense policies for your children and will be a leader in our shared fight to protect parents’ rights in our schools,” Earle-Sears said in a statement. “Terese will be a strong voice for parents, teachers and students in Culpeper as she works to prioritize school safety and academic excellence.”

A resident of Culpeper County for 17 years, Matricardi is a licensed school psychologist and mother of three children who graduated from Eastern View High School. She homeschooled them prior to high school with classical curriculum and they are now attending or have graduated from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Matricardi has been endorsed by the Culpeper County Republican Committee in her bid for the Salem District School Board seat against retired school principal Kelley Pearson, running as an independent.

Also endorsing Matricardi are Attorney General Jason Miyares, State Senator Bryce Reeves, Del. Nick Freitas and Culpeper County Supervisor Tom Underwood, along with Moms for America.

Matricardi said she was honored to have Earle-Sears’ support for her campaign for parental rights, academic excellence and school safety in Culpeper County Public Schools.

“Salem District voters urged me to run for the School Board because they want to be represented by someone who shares their conservative values and supports Gov. Youngkin’s educational agenda,” Matricardi said in a statement.

The candidate said Salem District voters are 80% conservative and “desperate for a representative who has the integrity and courage to stand against the Leftist establishment which is eliminating parents and common sense in public education today.”

Matricardi went on, “Salem District voters don’t want more of what the last 30 years in public education has produced, which is plummeting academic scores and skyrocketing mental health and violence. These are the issues Salem District voters demand real solutions to, and I will be honored to serve them with courage, intelligence and integrity.”

There is nothing more important than faith and family, she said of why she is running for school board.

“My last name, Matricardi, means ‘Mother’s Heart’ and it is my mother’s heart which compels me now to stand up for our children, our schools and our nation.

The left has brought the battleground to the playground and that’s why this mother’s heart is ready for battle,” the candidate said.