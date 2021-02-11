Early, in-person voting starts Friday in Culpeper court clerk special election

Early, in-person voting starts Friday in the Special Election for Culpeper County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

To vote absentee by mail, apply at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/absentee.

The Culpeper County Registrar's Office at 151 N. Main St. will also be open, starting Feb. 12, for in-person "early voting." The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All registered County voters are eligible to vote in this election ordered by the Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Clerk Janice Corbin for the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2023, according to the registrar's office.

All polling locations will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 30, 2021 for voting. An ID is required to vote.

Interim Circuit Court Clerk Carson Beard is running in the special election. He worked in the office under Corbin for about six years.

Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene, chairman of the Culpeper Republican Committee, is also seeking the constitutional office. A detective with the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Keene has taken a leave from the position to run for the court clerk's office.