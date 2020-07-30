Spotsylvania County police are investigating an incident early Thursday morning in which a planned date ended in gunfire, police said.
No one was hit, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said, but bullets struck two nearby townhouses.
According to Scott, the shooting took place about 3:15 a.m. in the area of the 10010 block of Gander Court in Spotsylvania.
A 31-year-old Woodbridge man called 911 to report that two unknown men had shot at him. The man said he went to the area to meet a woman he had spoken to on a dating website.
After he got there, the Woodbridge man said the woman approached his vehicle. As they were talking outside the vehicle, the man said two men with their shirts pulled over their faces came out of the nearby bushes and began firing.
The victim, the woman and the two shooters then fled the area, according to the Woodbridge man. The victim said he did not see where his would-be date ran once the shooting erupted.
The shooters were described only as black men. The woman was black, in her late teens to early 20s, wearing jean shorts, a gray tank top and braided hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/582-5822 or 800/928-5822.
