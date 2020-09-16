Early voting in Nov. 3 election kicks off Friday in Virginia

Voter registrars across Virginia will begin allowing early in-person voting and mail out absentee ballots Friday, Sept. 18, for the Nov. 3 election.
Any registered voter in the state may vote early in-person at their local voter registrar’s office and/or satellite location, or request an absentee ballot. New legislation passed by the General Assembly that went into effect July 1 eliminated the need to provide an excuse to vote either way, but an absentee application is required in order to receive a ballot by mail.
Polls will be open in local precincts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 for those who prefer to cast their ballot or drop off an absentee ballot on Election Day.
Virginians will be voting for president, vice president, a U.S. Senator, the member of the House of Representatives for their congressional district and two proposed amendments to the state constitution. One would establish a redistricting commission to draw the congressional and state legislative districts, and the other would eliminate state and local taxes on one vehicle owned and used by a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a 100 percent permanent and total disability.
The deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Oct. 13, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The last day to vote early is Oct. 31.
Registration and requests can be made by contacting your local voter registrar’s office or through the Virginia Department of Elections website: elections.virginia.gov/.
VDOE also has the list of candidates and information about the constitutional amendments that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, and a form that a voter can use to track his or her absentee ballot.
In Culpeper County, registered voters can cast ballots in person inside the local office at 151 N. Main St. downtown. For the 45 days prior to all elections, registered voters may vote during regular office hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.
The office will also open for absentee voting the two Saturdays preceding the General Election on November 3. Mail-in ballots will start being distributed also on Friday.
Residents are asked to check their registration status online or call the registrar’s office with questions about voting eligibility prior prior to coming in for early voting.
Those who have not already registered to vote will have to wait five days after registration before they can be issued an absentee ballot (exception for military and overseas voters only). Citizens with a Virginia DMV license or ID card can register online.
Accessible equipment and/or curbside voting is available upon request.
