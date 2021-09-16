Early voting starts Friday, Culpeper mayoral candidate hosting Main Street rally

In-person voting in the Nov. 2 gubernatorial and local elections begins this Friday, Sept 17.
Absentee ballots will be sent starting Friday to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Elections. Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee.
Culpeper County Registrar James Clements said on Thursday his Main Street office is ready for Early Voting to start and had mailed 1,100 absentee ballots this week.
“We expect turnout will be high tomorrow and into next week. We ask for patience as we work out the flow,” he said in an email.
The office will be using nine different ballot styles based on where voters are registered and will need to take extra time to ensure voters get the correct ballot, he said.
All voters will see Statewide offices and House of Delegates on their ballot.
Culpeper County voters in the Jefferson, Cedar Mountain, and Stevensburg Districts will also see Board of Supervisors and School Board.
Town of Culpeper voters will see Mayor and Town Council races on their ballots, according to Clements.
Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, in-person or by mail, the state election department said, at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or elections.virginia.gov/forms.
Contact the Culpeper County General Registrar at voteinculpeper.info or 540/825-0652 to ask for an application through the mail.
The last chance to request an absentee ballot is by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, Nov. 5. Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at a drop-off location at their local voter registration office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Early in-person voting ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Just go to the general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast a ballot.
Because of the anticipated high volume of mail-in votes, the Dept of Elections is urging all those who wish to vote by mail to request and return their ballots as soon as possible. Voters can track the status of their ballot applications at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation, or call their registrar.
People who are blind or have low vision or impaired manual dexterity have the option of voting an absentee ballot using an electronic ballot marking tool.
Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in and in-person voting or any aspect of the Nov. 2, 2021 election may contact (800) 552-9745, info@elections.virginia.gov, or see elections.virginia.gov, @vaElect on twitter, on Facebook at @VirginiaELECT and Instagram at @va_election.
Russell to host early voting rally with Freitas, Reeves“If you care about saving Lake Pelham, if you care about preserving Culpeper’s small town identity, if you care about the future of our community and Commonwealth of Virginia, please bring your family and join us!” states an invitation on Thursday from Culpeper County Republican Committee-endorsed mayoral candidate Jon Russell to a Main Street rally on Friday, Sept. 17, the first day of early voting in Virginia in the Nov. 2 gubernatorial and local elections.
Russell will join State Senator Bryce Reeves and Del. Nick Freitas at 7:45 a.m. at the corner of Main and Davis streets for sign waving on three corners for morning traffic.
The councilman asked attendees to remember to allow space for pedestrians to walk through on sidewalks. The rally will head at 8:30 a.m. to EB Wood Community Park located, 102 N. Main St., the small pocket park next to Frosty’s Ice Cream. Attendees will then start early voting at 8:45 a.m. across the street in the registrar’s office.
Russell invited rally-goers for free coffee at 9 a.m. at Raven’s Nest, 215. E. Davis St.
