Early voting starts Friday, Culpeper mayoral candidate hosting Main Street rally

In-person voting in the Nov. 2 gubernatorial and local elections begins this Friday, Sept 17.

Absentee ballots will be sent starting Friday to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Elections. Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee.

Culpeper County Registrar James Clements said on Thursday his Main Street office is ready for Early Voting to start and had mailed 1,100 absentee ballots this week.

“We expect turnout will be high tomorrow and into next week. We ask for patience as we work out the flow,” he said in an email.

The office will be using nine different ballot styles based on where voters are registered and will need to take extra time to ensure voters get the correct ballot, he said.

All voters will see Statewide offices and House of Delegates on their ballot.

Culpeper County voters in the Jefferson, Cedar Mountain, and Stevensburg Districts will also see Board of Supervisors and School Board.

Town of Culpeper voters will see Mayor and Town Council races on their ballots, according to Clements.