Early voting starts Friday, Culpeper will choose in congressional, town council elections

Early voting starts Friday in Culpeper County in the Nov. 8 General Election for Congress.

On the ballot for all Culpeper County residents will be a congressional election to select a U.S. House Representative in the 7th District.

The candidates are two-term incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, of Henrico County, and Republican nominee Yesli Vega, a Prince William County Supervisor whose locale was drawn into the new 7th District.

Henrico was drawn out of the new 7th District as part of the redistricting that occurs every 10 years with the release of the U.S. Census.

Members of Congress have to live in the state they represent, but not necessarily the same district, according to history.house.gov.

In other Nov. 8 election news for local residents, the Town of Culpeper will also hold a Special Election for town residents to select from three candidates to fill two vacant Town Council seats. The court ordered the special election to fill two vacancies for the duration of unexpired terms ending Dec. 31, 2023.

The Town Council candidates are Brian Brumfield-Horner, Erick Kalenga, and Pranas Rimeikis. The town election will be open to all town residents.

Starting Friday, which is 45 days before the General Election, Culpeper County registered voters can cast ballots in-person in the Nov. 8 election from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Registrar’s Office, 151 N. Main St. The office will be closed Oct. 8 for Columbus Day.

Early voting is located on the second floor in the Giles Miller Building, the same building that houses the County Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue. Voters should take the elevator up to the second floor to cast early ballots or turn in absentee ballots.

In the 2021 General Election, nearly 13 percent of registered voters, more than 4,500 people, in Culpeper County voted early in-person or by absentee ballot.

In addition, the registrar will be open for absentee voting the last two Saturdays preceding all elections. The last day to vote absentee in person in the Main Street office will be Saturday, Nov. 5.

On Election Day, voters need to go to their assigned polling places, as the registrar’s office is not a polling place on Election Day, according to to General Registrar and Director of Elections James Clements.

Absentee ballots, in addition, can be returned by mail or dropped by the local registrar’s office by a deadline of 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee mail ballots will be mailed to those voters who have applied for one by this Friday, Sept. 23, Clements said.

“Voters should expect to receive them no later than early next week. Patience is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Before coming to the office to vote early in-person, residents should check registration status at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/ or call 540/825-0652.

Those who are not already registered to vote will have to wait five days after registration before they can be issued an absentee ballot. An exception to this rule is made for military and overseas voters only.

Residents with a Virginia DMV license or ID card can register to vote online.

Monday, Oct. 17 is the last day to register to vote in the November election. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 28.

Absentee ballots received at the Culpeper County Voter Registration & Election Office on or before 7 p.m. on Election Day are reported in Election Night totals.

The deadline is Nov. 14 for the registrar to receive mailed absentee ballots, which must be postmarked by Nov. 8. This deadline was extended due to Veterans Day holiday Nov. 11.

Due to redistricting, some Culpeper County voters have been moved from the West Fairfax, East Fairfax, Eggbornsville and Lignum precincts. All other voting sites were not affected, Clements said.

Culpeper County is unchanged for being in the 7th District along with Orange, historically represented in Congress by James Madison, of Orange County's Montpelier plantation.

He was a representative to the First, Second and Third Congresses at the nation's founding.

Madison was elected in those first elections as an Anti-Administration candidate to the First Congress, Second and Third Congresses and reelected as a Democratic Republican to the Fourth Congress (March 4, 1789-March 3, 1797), according to history.house.gov.

Today, the 7th District has changed to a west-to-east region, spanning the mountains and Shenandoah Park of Greene and Madison counties to King George and Caroline in the east, and a small piece of Prince William, to the north including Dale City, population around 73,000.

Gone are Rappahannock and Fauquier from the 7th District, though the counties are still part of the Culpeper state planning district.

Also gone from the new 7th are Richmond and its extensive suburbs. Orange and Culpeper remain at the relative center of the 7th District along with Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Rep. Spanberger announced Wednesday she planned to barnstorm the 7th District this Saturday to kick off early voting “by joining volunteers and local leaders…and talking about the stakes of this election.”

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, will join her in Prince William County to rally supporters to mark the start of early voting, according to a campaign release. Spanberger also plans to barnstorm through Fredericksburg, Stafford and Woodbridge.

“Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census,” Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said in a release this week.

“We encourage every voter to check their polling location on their voter notice.” The state planned to mail notices this week to voters whose congressional districts changed.

Check local voting sites at voteinculpeper.info