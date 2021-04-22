Early voting starts Friday in June primary elections

Early in-person voting for the June primary begins Friday, April 23, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. In addition, absentee ballots will be mailed to all voters who have requested one.
On June 8, a statewide Democratic primary will be held to determine the party’s candidates for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the Nov. 2 general election. All Culpeper County voters are eligible to vote in this primary.
Five candidates are running in the Democratic primary for governor on June 8. They are state Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former public defender and magistrate judge Jennifer Carroll Foy, former governor Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.
Virginia Republicans are holding a convention on May 8 to select their candidates. Seven GOP candidates are running for governor. They are state Sen. Amanda Chase, state Del. Kirk Cox, Army Col. Sergio de la Pena, former think-tank executive and author Peter Doran, former Roanoke sheriff Octavia L. Johnson and businessman Pete Snyder.
Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, either in-person, or by mail online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation and elections.virginia.gov/forms.
Local voters can contact the Culpeper Voter Registrar Office at 540-825-0652 to request a mailed application.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, May 28. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, June 8, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, June 11.
Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at a drop-off location at their local voter registration office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
In-person early voting ends June 5. Voters can simply go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast a ballot early. More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at elections.virginia.gov/voterID.
Voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing the absentee ballot for the June 8 primary election are not required to have a witness.
Voters who are blind or have low vision or have impaired manual dexterity have the option of voting an absentee ballot using an electronic ballot marking tool. Information is at elections.virginia.gov/accessible.
(540) 825-4315