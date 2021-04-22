Early voting starts Friday in June primary elections

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local voters can contact the Culpeper Voter Registrar Office at 540-825-0652 to request a mailed application.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, May 28. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, June 8, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, June 11.

Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at a drop-off location at their local voter registration office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person early voting ends June 5. Voters can simply go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast a ballot early. More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at elections.virginia.gov/voterID.

Voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing the absentee ballot for the June 8 primary election are not required to have a witness.

Voters who are blind or have low vision or have impaired manual dexterity have the option of voting an absentee ballot using an electronic ballot marking tool. Information is at elections.virginia.gov/accessible.

