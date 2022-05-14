Early voting underway in Republican congressional primary

Fredericksburg officials are alerting residents that early in-person voting has been underway since May 6 and will continue through June 18.

Voting for the June 21 Republican Primary for U.S. Congressional District 7 is being conducted at the General Registrar’s office on the fifth floor of Executive Plaza, 601 Caroline Street.

After the 2020 census, redistricting in Virginia led to the redrawing of statewide voting maps. That put Fredericksburg in the 7th District after previously being in the 1st District.

The upcoming Republican Primary will determine who will run against 7th District incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

May 31 is the last day to register to vote before the primary or to change an address. June 10 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot.

Saturday voting will take place at the registrar’s office June 11 and June 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day, June 21, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg’s redistricting process was completed last month and new ward boundaries are in place for voting precincts. The new boundaries will affect some voters’ polling locations. New voter registration cards with updated polling locations are being mailed to all homes, and polling locations can be viewed on the city’s website, fredericksburgva.gov. For more information, call the General Registrar at 540/372-1030.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​