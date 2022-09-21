EARLY VOTING

Just In
Roger Morton’s wife of 55 years, Culpeper author Virginia Beard Morton, was 20 years old when she first spotted him from her second-story dorm-room window standing in the rotunda below.
An infant has suffered what appears to be an accidental gunshot wound.
False school-shooting threats targeted at least nine U.S. localities, but no one was hurt as deputies came out in force to protect schools.
Police find Daniel and Stacy Garrison Friday afternoon deceased in Burgandine Ave. house.
Trying to make an emergency landing somewhere - anywhere - the unidentified pilot aimed for Charlottesville.
An infant boy was taken to the hospital this week after an accidental shooting in his Orange County home.
Preliminary investigation revealed aircraft suffered engine failure, safely landed on interstate Saturday morning in Warren County.
Prince William County grand jury indicts former Culpeper County voter registrar Michele White on corruption charges in her role as registrar in that county's 2020 election. White worked in the Culpeper registrar's office from 2004 to 2015.
A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the U.S. out of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 7 years in prison. Sadie Mitchell submitted bogus applications using the identities of state prison inmates and exploited the personal information of Virginians she obtained from a government database.
Robert Thomas Kemp III is charged with felony eluding, fail to maintain control, reckless driving by speed, no insurance and other offenses in Page County.