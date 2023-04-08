Seasonally so, the Eastern cottontail is the Patient of the Week at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce.

“You may have bunnies in your yard and not know it,” advised the northern Virginia animal rescue.

An infant cottontail came to the center with three siblings after their nest was accidentally hit with a weed-whacker, according to a release. Two of the four littermates had no physical trauma and were able to be re-nested after being cleaned up. The most severely injured suffered significant brain trauma and a skull fracture and was humanely euthanized.

Another baby had multiple lacerations and deeper muscle wounds the center staff were able to repair. After being started on pain medications and antibiotics, the wounds were fixed in surgery, including shredded skin between the chin and shoulder. The baby’s prognosis is guarded but center staff are hopeful that given the age, healing will occur quickly.

The young patient is one of 49 eastern cottontails the center has treated so far this year. Last year, Blue Ridge Wildlife treated 462 eastern cottontails.

The top causes for admission were being attacked by a cat (46%), being attacked by a dog (30%), vehicle collision (6%) and lawnmower/weed-whacker accidents (6%).

Many of these injuries can be prevented by protecting nests, keeping pets indoors or on a leash when outside, and checking before mowing, the center advised.

Eastern cottontail nests are easy to miss: look for a dead patch of grass that may contain white or gray fur. Under that dead grass and fur could be a nest of baby bunnies.

The mother only feeds her babies twice per day, around dawn and dusk. Just because a mother is not spotted over the course of a 12-hour period, it does not mean those babies are orphans, the center advised.

The mother won't return if people are watching or nearby, so give the nest some space.

Find a nest in the yard and have a pet? There’s an easy solution.

Baby bunnies only stay in the nest four to five weeks, so consider walking dogs or cats on a leash during that time to protect the nest.

If that doesn't work, try using a laundry basket to protect the nest. A softball-sized entrance created by cutting two holes in the basket will let mom enter and exit. For small dogs, an upside-down laundry basket may suffice. For larger dogs, add weight to the top of the basket.

The laundry basket solution does not work for cats so please keep pet cats inside or walk them on a leash to protect wildlife. Find cottontails and are concerned? Call the center at 540/837-9000.