Eastern Orthodox priest to bless Culpeper animals on Nov. 6

Sexton currently leads a parish in Ashland—St. Andrew’s. “So I have a commitment there. But a few families here have shown an interest, and hence the mission,” he said. He first started exploring the idea in August, and once a location was secured, meetings began not long after that.

About seven families gather on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings for services in the parish hall of the historic downtown church at 115 N. East St., including Sexton, his wife and their 11 children, six boys and five girls.

“Yes, our family walks in and doubles the number,” he laughed. “We put the wreck in rector.”

Next Saturday, anyone can come to Yowell Meadow Park at 12:30 p.m. with animals to be blessed—dogs, cats, hamsters, even horses, or any other animal, Sexton said. People can gather at Pavilion A near Gardner Street, and Sexton will be there at least until 2 p.m.

“No appointment needed,” he said. “We’ll have a little holy water and a short prayer and that will be that.”

He said he might say a few words to the group, but mostly it will be a relaxed meeting during which he’ll circulate through the crowd to bless the animals.