Eastern Orthodox priest to bless Culpeper animals on Nov. 6

The furry friends of people in Culpeper can be blessed on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Yowell Meadow Park, announced Father Adam Sexton, an Eastern Orthodox priest, in an interview Thursday.
“It isn’t related to St. Francis at all, that’s not part of what we do,” said Sexton of the blessing service. “Traditionally this kind of blessing has been done for work animals, people didn’t have that many pets. But now we do.”
Sexton said many people have developed an affinity with animals and formed a bond with them.
“Our blessing focuses on an appreciation for their creation and gratitude for the happiness they give us,” he said.
Sexton is an Orthodox priest-in-charge of the new Saints Peter and Paul Mission Church in Culpeper, which is meeting temporarily in the parish hall at historic St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church downtown.
“People will ask me, are you Communist? Are you Russian?” Sexton said of his faith, adding that he was actually raised an Irish Catholic. “But I discovered the Orthodox faith about 20 years ago and here we are.”
Sexton attended seminary in Pennsylvania and led a parish there for about 10 years before moving back to Virginia. He grew up in Woodbridge, and his wife, Angie, is from Culpeper.
“We visited here all the time and I always thought someone should start a parish here,” he said.
Sexton currently leads a parish in Ashland—St. Andrew’s. “So I have a commitment there. But a few families here have shown an interest, and hence the mission,” he said. He first started exploring the idea in August, and once a location was secured, meetings began not long after that.
About seven families gather on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings for services in the parish hall of the historic downtown church at 115 N. East St., including Sexton, his wife and their 11 children, six boys and five girls.
“Yes, our family walks in and doubles the number,” he laughed. “We put the wreck in rector.”
Next Saturday, anyone can come to Yowell Meadow Park at 12:30 p.m. with animals to be blessed—dogs, cats, hamsters, even horses, or any other animal, Sexton said. People can gather at Pavilion A near Gardner Street, and Sexton will be there at least until 2 p.m.
“No appointment needed,” he said. “We’ll have a little holy water and a short prayer and that will be that.”
He said he might say a few words to the group, but mostly it will be a relaxed meeting during which he’ll circulate through the crowd to bless the animals.
“The origins of this service was particular to an agrarian livelihood,” he said. “That isn’t the case now, but our animals and pets certainly contribute to our sense of balance and purpose.”
For more information, call 540/508-8462 or email orthodoxculpeper@gmail.com. Website is orthodoxculpeper.org.
