 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Eastern View announces prom royalty

  • 0
EVHS PROM

Eastern View’s 2022 Night in Athens Prom was held at Germanna Daniel Technology Center on Saturday, April 30. The junior and senior classes voted for this year’s royalty, including Junior Prince Xavier Terrell, Senior King Connor Weeks, Senior Queen Alma Hernandez and Junior Princess Miranda McCoy.

 Bo Corbin

Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Prom royalty poses for a photograph Saturday at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center with the theme “Night in Athens.” From left are Xavier Terrell, junior prince; Connor Weeks, senior king; Alma Hernandez, senior Queen; and Miranda McCoy, junior princess.

Prom Committee Chairwoman Caitlin Moss said the school returned to its traditional prom this year after the 2020 prom was cancelled and a plated dinner was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She worked with a small group of juniors through the prom club who decided on the theme and decor.

“We had dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight, a photo booth for everyone with a plethora of props and laughter, and we also brought back our senior walk when we announced all seniors who were present,” Moss told the Star-Exponent on Tuesday.

“We had more than 475 students in attendance throughout the night,” Moss added. “Our students had a great time, they danced all night and many have expressed that it was great to have this opportunity, since it has been so long since there has been a traditional prom!”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Reaction in NYC to leaked Supreme Court opinion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert