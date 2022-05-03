Eastern View announces prom royalty

Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Prom royalty poses for a photograph Saturday at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center with the theme “Night in Athens.” From left are Xavier Terrell, junior prince; Connor Weeks, senior king; Alma Hernandez, senior Queen; and Miranda McCoy, junior princess.

Prom Committee Chairwoman Caitlin Moss said the school returned to its traditional prom this year after the 2020 prom was cancelled and a plated dinner was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She worked with a small group of juniors through the prom club who decided on the theme and decor.

“We had dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight, a photo booth for everyone with a plethora of props and laughter, and we also brought back our senior walk when we announced all seniors who were present,” Moss told the Star-Exponent on Tuesday.

“We had more than 475 students in attendance throughout the night,” Moss added. “Our students had a great time, they danced all night and many have expressed that it was great to have this opportunity, since it has been so long since there has been a traditional prom!”