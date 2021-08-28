Eastern View has a new athletic director

This week Aronda Bell was installed as the new athletic director at Eastern View High School, replacing Mark Settle, who retires Aug. 31 after serving in the position since the school opened in 2009.

Hired by Culpeper County Public Schools, Bell will begin her new job on Sept. 1, the division announced Friday.

Bell comes to Culpeper with 26 years of experience in education, most recently as principal for the past three years of Southampton High School in southern Virginia. She was assistant principal there for 10 years, and physical education teacher and activities director for eight years at Southampton High School. Prior to that Bell worked as a P.E. teacher and coach in Surry County and an elementary teacher in Southampton.

In addition to teaching and positions in administration, Bell was the girls basketball coach at Southampton High School from 2008 to 2015. In 2010, she was chosen as the district and regional Coach of the Year. She has also coached volleyball and track.

Bell earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Norfolk State University and a master’s degree in school administration from Cambridge College in Chesapeake. She holds a Virginia license in the areas of health and physical education and administration and supervision PreK-12.