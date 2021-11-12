Eastern View High marks Veterans Day 2021 with assembly, band concert at Culpeper National Cemetery

On Thursday morning, Eastern View High School students gathered in the school’s gymnasium to honor and celebrate our nation’s veterans for their service.

Students were invited to witness, honor and pay respect to men and woman who have served in the military. That recognition took the form of presentation by the school's JROTC Color Guard, a musical performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," speeches by students and faculty members.

EVHS student Jack Fleming, executive officer of the Student Council Association, commemorated his grandfather's contributions during World War II.

Quoting President Ronald Regan, Fleming said, “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran does not have that problem.”

He noted that his grandfather took part in liberating people imprisoned in concentration camps in Luxembourg.

EVHS faculty members who are veterans were also recognized. Some shared experiences of their military service.

Cathy Zanella reflected on her time serving in the Navy and how it “made [her] a little bit tougher.” She said they were the best years of her life, and led to her becoming a teacher.

