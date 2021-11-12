Eastern View High marks Veterans Day 2021 with assembly, band concert at Culpeper National Cemetery

On Thursday morning, Eastern View High School students gathered in the school’s gymnasium to honor and celebrate our nation’s veterans for their service.
Students were invited to witness, honor and pay respect to men and woman who have served in the military. That recognition took the form of presentation by the school's JROTC Color Guard, a musical performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," speeches by students and faculty members.
EVHS student Jack Fleming, executive officer of the Student Council Association, commemorated his grandfather's contributions during World War II.
Quoting President Ronald Regan, Fleming said, “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran does not have that problem.”
He noted that his grandfather took part in liberating people imprisoned in concentration camps in Luxembourg.
EVHS faculty members who are veterans were also recognized. Some shared experiences of their military service.
Cathy Zanella reflected on her time serving in the Navy and how it “made [her] a little bit tougher.” She said they were the best years of her life, and led to her becoming a teacher.
Assistant Principal Brock Hodgson and Major Phillips, who were Marines, related how their service affected the world around them, whether establishing free elections in other countries or providing “service to country, to corps and to family,” as Phillips said.
Reese Washington told students that his time in the Army taught him the value of order, teamwork and service. The military “saved” him, Washington said.
Finally, Jennifer Myers spoke of the opportunities the Air Force provided her, including her participation in Operation Enduring Freedom.
Eastern View High School Principal Felix Addo closed the celebration by remarking that those witnessing the assembly were in “the midst of greatness.”
On behalf of the Eastern View community, Dr. Addo expressed gratitude, respect and admiration to the veterans.
The assembly concluded with a standing ovation from the crowd, eager to celebrate patriotism and express its thanks to the veterans in attendance.
On Thursday morning at Culpeper National Cemetery, the Eastern View High School Concert Band played a variety of songs during the area's Veterans Day ceremony.
The band opened the ceremony with the national anthem and later played the Armed Forces Salute, which includes the anthems of each military service. When their branch's song was played, veterans stood and the audience applauded each group.
Rose Constantini is the testing coordinator at Eastern View High School.