Eastern View High musicians chosen for All-Virginia Band concert

Three students in Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School Band have won coveted seats in this year’s All-Virginia Band and Orchestra, EVHS Band Director Adam Roach announced Wednesday.

Going forward, these student musicians will participate in the All-Virginia groups’ event at Christopher Newport University on April 21-23, and perform in concert on Saturday, April 23, Roach said in a statement.

Their success came Feb. 25-26, as eligible band and orchestra students from across Virginia auditioned virtually for the All-Virginia Band and Orchestra. In those auditions, they received All-Virginia Band and Superior ratings at the District Concert Band Assessment.

Jack Steisslinger earned 26th chair Concert Band on clarinet, Johnny Tull earned 11th chair Concert Band on trumpet, and Ian Larkin earned 1st chair Symphonic Band on trumpet.

So far this year, Larkin has earned the top placement in All-District Band, Senior Regional Orchestra, and All-Virginia Band, as well as 4th chair trumpet in the All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble. And he was a finalist in the Waynesboro Orchestra Concerto Competition. These honors place Larkin among the top trumpet players in Virginia, Roach said.

Additionally, on Saturday, March 5, the EVHS Concert Band—under Roach’s direction—took part in the annual District 13 Concert Band Assessment at Charlottesville High School. Band members earned the highest rating of Superior from each judge for their efforts.

Roach congratulated the entire EVHS Band for their continued success.

In next month’s concert at Christoper Newport in Newport News, the All-Virginia Concert Band will be directed by Dr. T. Andre Feagin of Central Washington University. The All-Virginia Symphonic Band will be directed by Dr. Emily Threinen of the University of Minnesota.