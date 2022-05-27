 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Eastern View High School graduation on as planned

  • 0
Eastern View 2021 Graduation

Members of Eastern View High School’s Class of 2021 enter Cyclone Stadium.

 FILE / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Despite forecasted rainfall for this evening, school officials confirmed as of 3 p.m. that tonight's graduation ceremonies for Eastern View High School's class of 2022 are still scheduled to be held outdoors in Cyclone Stadium.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., with approximately 340 seniors expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas.

A crowd of about 2,000 family members and friends is expected.

Eastern View High School appreciates the public’s cooperation in following graduation ceremony etiquette to ensure a dignified and joyful occasion. Attendees are asked to remain seated and quiet so all families can hear their senior’s name announced.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Each graduate will receive four guest tickets for on-field seating. Additional seating is available in home and visitor bleachers.

In the case of inclement weather and graduation is moved inside, each graduate is guaranteed four tickets in the gym and two tickets for live streaming in the auditorium and forum. Parents/guardians will receive a school messenger call regarding the location of the event.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Louvre art trafficking case: Ex-director charged for hiding origin of Egyptian art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert