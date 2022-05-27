Eastern View High School graduation on as planned

Despite forecasted rainfall for this evening, school officials confirmed as of 3 p.m. that tonight's graduation ceremonies for Eastern View High School's class of 2022 are still scheduled to be held outdoors in Cyclone Stadium.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., with approximately 340 seniors expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas.

A crowd of about 2,000 family members and friends is expected.

Eastern View High School appreciates the public’s cooperation in following graduation ceremony etiquette to ensure a dignified and joyful occasion. Attendees are asked to remain seated and quiet so all families can hear their senior’s name announced.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Each graduate will receive four guest tickets for on-field seating. Additional seating is available in home and visitor bleachers.

In the case of inclement weather and graduation is moved inside, each graduate is guaranteed four tickets in the gym and two tickets for live streaming in the auditorium and forum. Parents/guardians will receive a school messenger call regarding the location of the event.