Eastern View High to graduate 340 seniors evening of May 27

Graduation ceremonies for Eastern View High School Class of 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27 in Cyclone Stadium. Just over 340 seniors are expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas.

A crowd of about 2,000 family members and friends is expected. Students should report to the gym by 5 p.m. for the class picture.

Eastern View High School appreciates the public’s cooperation in following graduation ceremony etiquette to ensure a dignified and joyful occasion. Attendees are asked to remain seated and quiet so all families can hear their senior’s name announced.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Each graduate will receive four guest tickets for on-field seating. Additional seating is available in home and visitor bleachers.

In the case of inclement weather and graduation is moved inside, each graduate is guaranteed four tickets in the gym and two tickets for live streaming in the auditorium and forum. Parents/guardians will receive a school messenger call regarding the location of the event.

Other important dates for the Class of 2022 include:

•May 25–Mandatory graduation practice at 8 a.m. Students are to meet in the auditorium.

•May 25–Senior Picnic at 10 a.m. Students will go directly from practice to Cyclone Stadium.

•May 25–Awards and Scholarship Convocation at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Those being recognized will receive an invitation. Students should wear their cap and gown and report to the forum at 6 p.m.

•May 26-Mandatory graduation practice at 9 a.m. Students are to meet in the EVHS auditorium.

•May 26-Senior Honors Banquet at 6 p.m. in the EVHS forum. The top 5% of the graduating class and their family members will be notified and invited to attend by May 24 after final grades are posted. Each honoree is allowed to be joined by two family members. Cap and gown should NOT be worn for this event.

•May 27-Graduation