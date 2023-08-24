Eastern View High School students won big during the 97th annual Virginia FFA State Convention over the summer. Among the honors, five students received their state FFA degrees during the convention held in Blacksburg from June 20-23.

The award is presented to students who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to their chapter and state associations. Those students were Cassidy Wolfcale, Cameron Stanley, Madisyn Corron, Morgan Butler and Hannah McDermott.

The first place Veterinary Science team, consisting of students Samantha Fry, Natasha Pepples, Brooke Galvin and Hannah McDermott and coached by volunteer Samantha Martynowski, will represent Virginia in the national event in November in Indianapolis.

Cameron Stanley placed first in the Dairy Handlers event. She was coached by Heather Shinn and will represent the state in the National FFA event.

In the Agriscience Fair, students coached by Shinn and Brian Duncan received multiple awards. Madisyn Corron and Maddie Smith placed first in their designated divisions of Environmental Science and Social Science.

Megan Wolfcale was also chosen as the winner of her division and has been selected as a national finalist. She will present her research at the Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts in September and at the National FFA Convention in November.

Additional awards include Morgan Butler, who placed second in the employment skills category, coached by Suder and a 2022 Eastern View graduate, Elizabeth Bates, received the American FFA degree and was retired as a State FFA officer.

Overall, Eastern View was Virginia’s central-area winner in all three categories of the National Chapter Award Program, which includes Building Communities, Strengthening Agriculture and Growing Leaders.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members across 9,163 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

For more information, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org.