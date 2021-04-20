Eastern View students to compete in national FFA contest

Eastern View High School students swept a Virginia FFA horse competition in late March, leaving them poised to be a formidable force at the national level in October.
At the Virginia FFA Horse Career Development Event, held virtually on March 27 due to the pandemic, Eastern View’s team of four took first place in every category—team halter, team performance, team reasons and team overall.
The team, consisting of sophomores Morgan Butler, Cassidy Wolfcale and Cameron Stanley, as well as junior Elizabeth Bates, spent many weeks dedicated to virtual prep time, said Melessa Suder, Eastern View’s FFA adviser. The students “have a passion for it” and are “wonderful kids with bright futures’’ who want to do big things, Suder said in a statement.
A knowledge of horse breeds, classes and the ability to recite observations of the judged horses by memory are just some of what is required for competitors.
“It’s more complicated than picking a pretty horse,” said Suder.
Samantha Martynowski, a Culpeper business owner, volunteered her time as coach, helping students familiarize themselves with knowledge and practice two to three times per week leading up to the competition. Martynowski is a highly sought-after professional horse judge in the state of Virginia, Suder said.
The competition is designed to encourage students to pursue a knowledge of “equine science, selection, care and well-being, management and production through the agricultural education curriculum,” according to state’s FFA Horse Evaluation Handbook.
“I’m really proud of this group,” Suder said, noting significant obstacles they have had to overcome during this pandemic school year. Though young, with hands-on opportunities limited by the virus, Suder said the group matured and took initiative, working hard to prepare.
After the team lost a competitor three weeks before the contest, sophomore Cameron Stanley stepped in, with the other team members bringing her up to speed, a noteworthy accomplishment, according to Suder.
The EVHS team—winners of the senior level event in the state contest—are the team that will represent Virginia at the National FFA Career Development Event in October as part of the National FFA Convention.
The national event will compete using live horses. The pandemic has required prior events to be judged using videos.
“The team is looking forward to an opportunity to judge in-person, with a successful outcome once more,” Suder said.
