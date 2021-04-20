Eastern View students to compete in national FFA contest

Eastern View High School students swept a Virginia FFA horse competition in late March, leaving them poised to be a formidable force at the national level in October.

At the Virginia FFA Horse Career Development Event, held virtually on March 27 due to the pandemic, Eastern View’s team of four took first place in every category—team halter, team performance, team reasons and team overall.

The team, consisting of sophomores Morgan Butler, Cassidy Wolfcale and Cameron Stanley, as well as junior Elizabeth Bates, spent many weeks dedicated to virtual prep time, said Melessa Suder, Eastern View’s FFA adviser. The students “have a passion for it” and are “wonderful kids with bright futures’’ who want to do big things, Suder said in a statement.

A knowledge of horse breeds, classes and the ability to recite observations of the judged horses by memory are just some of what is required for competitors.

“It’s more complicated than picking a pretty horse,” said Suder.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}