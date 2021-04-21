Eastern View students to hold Senior Prom on Saturday, despite virus

Changes have altered nearly every aspect of education during this pandemic year, from virtual learning to social distancing to wearing masks in the classroom.

Students’ traditions, as they conclude 12 years of public education during their senior year, have also been affected by the virus.

Culpeper’s 2020 graduating classes, caught late in the year by COVID-19 and the many unknowns then related to it, scrambled to mark graduation’s rite of passage despite all the restrictions. They held all-virtual graduation ceremonies and awarded certificates to students in small groups.

By contrast, 2021 seniors—living for more than a year under pandemic conditions—have managed to find creative ways to still observe some fun traditions, Eastern View High School Principal Felix Addo said.

Senior Prom—which for decades in most Virginia schools has involved dressing up and attending a dance in a crowded venue with a romantic theme—is one example.

“Prom is going to be a bit different this year,” Dr. Addo told the Star-Exponent. “We will be holding a senior (and guest) dinner gala ... outside on the bus loop. We have rented 100’x40’ tents with beautiful decorations to make the evening special.”