Eastern View students to hold Senior Prom on Saturday, despite virus

Changes have altered nearly every aspect of education during this pandemic year, from virtual learning to social distancing to wearing masks in the classroom.
Students’ traditions, as they conclude 12 years of public education during their senior year, have also been affected by the virus.
Culpeper’s 2020 graduating classes, caught late in the year by COVID-19 and the many unknowns then related to it, scrambled to mark graduation’s rite of passage despite all the restrictions. They held all-virtual graduation ceremonies and awarded certificates to students in small groups.
By contrast, 2021 seniors—living for more than a year under pandemic conditions—have managed to find creative ways to still observe some fun traditions, Eastern View High School Principal Felix Addo said.
Senior Prom—which for decades in most Virginia schools has involved dressing up and attending a dance in a crowded venue with a romantic theme—is one example.
“Prom is going to be a bit different this year,” Dr. Addo told the Star-Exponent. “We will be holding a senior (and guest) dinner gala ... outside on the bus loop. We have rented 100’x40’ tents with beautiful decorations to make the evening special.”
Described by Addo as a “red carpet event for our seniors,” the dinner will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. A 1920s-themed backdrop is being prepared for students who have purchased $40 tickets to have their photographs taken for the occasion with their date or friends in an effort to celebrate each individual senior in attendance, he said.
A fireworks display, courtesy of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, will close the evening.
“We weren’t sure what our opportunities would be this year due to COVID mitigation,” said Caitlin Wynham, the school’s special education department chair, who has been the advisor for Eastern View’s Prom for the past seven years.
“This year is a little bit different from past years—not what you would normally consider a prom, but a seated, individually plated dinner,” Wynham said. “We’ve always had a dance in previous years at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center. But we’re glad to still be holding this event for our seniors.”
With students attending school in a range of ways, from all-virtual to in-person four days per week, it’s been different to get them as involved as they have been in the past, Wynham said.
“It’s been a major change in the way students have approached their academics and extracurricular activities,” she said. “But we’ve found a way for everyone to participate.”
Jesus Rivera, an art student who helped prepare the backdrops for Prom photographs on Saturday night, said he’s been glad to be involved with the experience.
“I really like having time during my day to focus on creating art,” Riverae said. “Getting ready for Prom is a fun way to express my art and also be part of a bigger event.”
Two separate dinners will be held on Saturday evening to keep numbers within the latest public-health parameters outlined for gatherings by Gov. Ralph Northam, Wynham said.
Two kings and two queens will be crowned as a double Prom royalty.
“These are the bright moments for our seniors,” Wynham said. “It’s not the most traditional with all the COVID requirements, but we’re still able to celebrate our seniors.”
