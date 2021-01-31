 Skip to main content
Edinburg man killed in two-car Orange County crash
Edinburg man killed in two-car Orange County crash

A passenger died at the scene of a two-car collision Saturday in Orange County, Virginia State Police said Sunday afternoon.

Trooper C.W. Campbell is investigating the 7:55 p.m. crash on State Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) less than a mile south of Twin Mountains Road near the Orange-Culpeper line.

A 2014 Ford Taurus was traveling north on U.S. Route 522 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a southbound 2016 Ford Fusion, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Taurus, William C. Johnson, 44, of Culpeper, was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Johnson was wearing a seatbelt.

He was charged with reckless driving in the crash that remains under investigation.

The 16-year-old male driver of the Fusion and an 18-year-old female passenger were both transported to Culpeper Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger in the Fusion, Phillip C. Hilton, 45, of Edinburg, died at the scene. All three were wearing seatbelts.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

