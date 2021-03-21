EDITORIAL: Chamber weakens clerk of court candidates' forum

Culpeper residents have been deprived of a live, shot-from-the-hip forum featuring the two candidates running for the county’s clerk of Circuit Court. That’s a great loss to the community.
Mysteriously on Monday, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce abruptly canceled its long-planned event, six hours before it was to begin, without meaningful explanation to the public.
Later Monday, in a watered-down replacement, the chamber announced it would videotape candidates Carson Beard and Marshall Keene answering questions it gave them ahead of time. These separately taped Q&A sessions will air Monday night on Culpeper Media Network, YouTube Live and Facebook Live, though they are now many days old.
Voters in this special election will be deprived of the benefits of watching and hearing the candidates thinking on their feet as they respond to questions they didn’t know in advance. Voters won’t be able to assess their body language, mannerisms or voice tones as they have to speak on the fly. With the new format, the candidates were given ample time to prepare polished, thoughtful—aided by anyone—soundbites, with lots of delivery practice.
Candid moments like those the original forum could have offered are key in any election, but especially in this one, with its outcome directly consequential for everyone in Culpeper, and even beyond. The proper administration of law and justice is vital to all, from the smallest property deed handled by the clerk’s office to the gravest criminal trial.
The Culpeper community deserves greater transparency. Following the local tradition of the Chamber of Commerce as host, we hope this debacle doesn’t indicate what Culpeper can expect in future forums.
When the chamber announced its decision Monday, Culpeper Media Network’s crew was packing up to film the evening forum. Germanna Community College had cleared the participants to use its Culpeper campus, the Daniel Technology Center, for the forum and had everything ready.
Carson Beard, the Circuit Court’s interim clerk, expressed great surprise at the announcement and regret that the public would miss a chance to hear and see the candidates live and unfiltered.
“I’ve been ready to go twice now,” he told the Star-Exponent on Monday. “The forum was first scheduled on March 11 and that was rescheduled due to my opponent’s schedule. I was ready to go tonight, looking forward to it, and very disappointed to have it cancelled completely.”
Beard’s challenger, Marshall Keene, has been unreachable. Beginning early on Monday afternoon and continuing on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, he has responded to none of the newspaper’s attempts to report his side of the story.
The Star-Exponent tried repeatedly to gain a clearer understanding of why the chamber canceled the live forum, but was rebuffed. Asked directly if the cancellation was due to candidate Keene, the chamber president had no comment.