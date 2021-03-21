EDITORIAL: Chamber weakens clerk of court candidates' forum

Culpeper residents have been deprived of a live, shot-from-the-hip forum featuring the two candidates running for the county’s clerk of Circuit Court. That’s a great loss to the community.

Mysteriously on Monday, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce abruptly canceled its long-planned event, six hours before it was to begin, without meaningful explanation to the public.

Later Monday, in a watered-down replacement, the chamber announced it would videotape candidates Carson Beard and Marshall Keene answering questions it gave them ahead of time. These separately taped Q&A sessions will air Monday night on Culpeper Media Network, YouTube Live and Facebook Live, though they are now many days old.

Voters in this special election will be deprived of the benefits of watching and hearing the candidates thinking on their feet as they respond to questions they didn’t know in advance. Voters won’t be able to assess their body language, mannerisms or voice tones as they have to speak on the fly. With the new format, the candidates were given ample time to prepare polished, thoughtful—aided by anyone—soundbites, with lots of delivery practice.