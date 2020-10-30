Election 2020 ABCs - Voting Nov. 3 in Culpeper County

TIME: Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BALLOT: President and Vice President, U.S. Representative and U.S. Senate plus two ballot questions. The first ballot question would involve citizen participation in the redistricting process. The second ballot question would make vehicles tax-exempt for members of the U.S. military and National Guard with a service-related, permanent disability.
CANDIDATES: President and Vice President – Democratic Party Joseph R. Biden, president and Kamala D. Harris, vice president; Republican Party Donald J. Trump, president and Michael R. Pence, vice president or; Libertarian Party electors Jo Jorgensen, president and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, vice president; Member United States Senate: Mark R. Warner – D or Daniel M. Gade – R; and Member House of Representatives 7th District Abigail A. Spanberger - D or Nick J. Freitas – R.
POLLING PLACES:
West Fairfax–Culpeper Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
East Fairfax–Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center
Eggbornsville (Catalpa District)–Emerald Hill Elementary School, 11245 Rixeyville Rd.
Cardova (Catalpa)–Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd.
Willow Shade (Catalpa)–St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 1200 Old Rixeyville Rd.
Eldorado (Salem District)–Salem Volunteer Fire Department, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.
Browns Store (Salem)–Reva Volunteer Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd.
Jeffersonton (Jefferson District)–Jeffersonton Baptist Church community room, 18498 Springs Rd.
Rixeyville (Jefferson)–Hazel River Assembly of God Church, 14383 Hazel River Church Rd.
Mitchells (Cedar Mountain District)–Mitchells Presbyterian Church, 12229 Mitchell Rd.
Pearl Sample (Cedar Mountain)–The Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway
South Ridge (Cedar Mountain)–Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd.
Brandy Station (Stevensburg District)–Brandy Station Fire Department, 19601 Church Rd.
Lignum (Stevensburg)–Hopewell Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Rd.
Richardsville (Stevensburg District) – Richardsville Fire Hall, 29361 Eleys Ford Rd.
