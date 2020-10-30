Election 2020 ABCs for voting in Culpeper County

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, campaigns Saturday morning outside LaPrade Library in Chesterfield, one of the county’s early-voting sites. NICK FOR VIRGINIA
With 250,000 ballots already cast as of Saturday morning in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District contest, Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Del. Nick Freitas spent the last day of early voting campaigning in different spots across the district.
On Saturday morning, Freitas campaigned in Chesterfield County--part of the vote-rich Richmond suburbs near Spanberger’s home in Henrico County--outside LaPrade Library, an early-voting location.
After stops at early-voting sites in the 7th, Spanberger hosted a Meet and Treat Rally in Henrico with Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris; U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
“Virginia has a huge role to play in this year’s election, and voters know that access to affordable health care, our response to COVID-19, and our economic recovery are on the ballot,” the Democratic lawmaker said in a statement early Saturday. “As we mark the final day of early in-person voting, I encourage everyone who has yet to cast their ballot to do so today or on Election Day. Especially as we mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment this year, we remember and honor all Americans before us who've fought to gain and protect this fundamental right."
The first-term House member noted that for more than a month, Virginians across the commonwealth have turned out in record numbers to vote early.
Lauding the “common-sense efforts” of the General Assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Spanberger said Virginia and local officials “have truly made voting easier and safer for our communities even in the face of difficult circumstances. The excitement on the ground is real.”
On Saturday afternoon, a caravan of Freitas supporters in 250 vehicles sporting Trump flags and campaign signs journeyed from Nottoway County to Culpeper as the Republican challenger spoke at locations along the way.
More than 300 people came to a rally Saturday evening outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Brandy Road in Culpeper, at which the GOP state delegate spoke to his supporters.
“As you go forward, hold your head up high for preserving the truth, for what you represent when you stand up and defend the right,” Freitas told his supporters. “Because if we do that, we will always be the kind of country that produces the men and women that are ready to get up and fight, that can give everything to pursue the truth.
“So, you be proud. Hold your head up high. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise. Continue to fight and to stand for everything good we have in this country. I want us all to be able to tell those who came before us that we preserved what they built. That we made the republic strong, and that their sacrifice was not in vain.”
Former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Chesterfield, attended, as did former 7th District primary candidate John McGuire, state Sens. Bryce Reeves and Amanda Chase, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins and Wendy Gade, the wife of U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade, who is challenging Democrat Mark Warner.
For details on Election Day voting sites and hours, voters can visitFreitas’ website under the “Make A Plan to Cast Your Ballot” tab, or Spanberger’s page at www.abigailspanberger.com/voter-info.
Support Local Journalism
Saturday, Oct. 31, is the last day to vote early in person ahead of Tuesday’s election at the Culpeper County Elections Office, 151 N. Main St. in downtown Culpeper.
Election Day—this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3—is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The registrar must receive the ballot by noon Nov. 6.
If you have a mail-in ballot but want to vote in person, bring your mail-in ballot with you to your local registrar’s office on Saturday, or your polling place on Election Day. If you don’t have your ballot with you, you may still vote, but it will be provisional (or uncounted) until all the ballots are received and counted, to make sure your vote isn’t submitted twice.
Statewide, 2,436,742 people already had voted as of Thursday—1,558,405 in person and 878,337 by mail, the Virginia Public Access Project reported Friday.
Here is basic information about the general election and polling locations in Culpeper County:
Culpeper County Elections Office: 151 N. Main St., second floor, Culpeper, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vote in person here on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Election Day, the office will not be a polling place and will be closed to the public.
BALLOT: President and vice president, U.S. representative and U.S. Senate, plus two ballot questions. The first ballot question would involve citizen participation in the redistricting process. The second ballot question would make vehicles tax-exempt for members of the U.S. military and National Guard with a service-related, permanent disability.
CANDIDATES: President and vice president—Democratic Party, Joseph R. Biden, president, and Kamala D. Harris, vice president; Republican Party, Donald J. Trump, president, and Michael R. Pence, vice president; or Libertarian Party electors Jo Jorgensen, president, and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, vice president; member, U.S. Senate: Mark R. Warner–D or Daniel M. Gade–R; and member, House of Representatives, 7th District, Abigail A. Spanberger–D or Nick J. Freitas–R.
TIME: Polls on Election Day will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
POLLING PLACES—Vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3:
West Fairfax: Culpeper Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive.
East Fairfax: Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center.
Eggbornsville (Catalpa District): Emerald Hill Elementary School, 11245 Rixeyville Road.
Cardova (Catalpa): Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road.
Willow Shade (Catalpa): St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 1200 Old Rixeyville Road.
Eldorado (Salem District): Salem Volunteer Fire Department, 13428 Scotts Mill Road.
Browns Store (Salem): Reva Volunteer Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Road.
Jeffersonton (Jefferson District): Jeffersonton Baptist Church community room, 18498 Springs Road.
Rixeyville (Jefferson): Hazel River Assembly of God Church, 14383 Hazel River Church Road.
Mitchells (Cedar Mountain District): Mitchells Presbyterian Church, 12229 Mitchell Road.
Pearl Sample (Cedar Mountain): The Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway.
South Ridge (Cedar Mountain): Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road.
Brandy Station (Stevensburg District): Brandy Station Fire Department, 19601 Church Road.
Lignum (Stevensburg): Hopewell Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road.
Richardsville (Stevensburg District): Richardsville Fire Hall, 29361 Eleys Ford Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!