Election 2020 ABCs—voting in Culpeper County

Saturday, Oct. 31, is the last day to vote early in person ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Election Day—this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3—is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The registrar must receive the ballot by noon Nov. 6.
If you have a mail-in ballot but want to vote in person, bring your mail-in ballot with you to your local registrar's office on Saturday, or your polling place on Election Day. If you don't have your ballot with you, you may still vote, but it will be provisional (or uncounted) until all the ballots are received and counted, to make sure your vote isn't submitted twice.
Statewide, 2,436,742 people already had voted as of Thursday—1,558,405 in person and 878,337 by mail—the Virginia Public Access Project reported Friday.
Here is basic information about the election and the polling locations in the area:
Culpeper County Elections Office: 151 N. Main St., 2nd floor, Culpeper, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vote in person here on Saturday, Oct. 31, or on Election Day, Nov. 3.
BALLOT: President and Vice President, U.S. Representative and U.S. Senate plus two ballot questions. The first ballot question would involve citizen participation in the redistricting process. The second ballot question would make vehicles tax-exempt for members of the U.S. military and National Guard with a service-related, permanent disability.
CANDIDATES: President and Vice President – Democratic Party Joseph R. Biden, president and Kamala D. Harris, vice president; Republican Party Donald J. Trump, president and Michael R. Pence, vice president or; Libertarian Party electors Jo Jorgensen, president and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, vice president; Member United States Senate: Mark R. Warner – D or Daniel M. Gade – R; and Member House of Representatives 7th District Abigail A. Spanberger - D or Nick J. Freitas – R.
TIME: Polls on Election Day will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
POLLING PLACES—Vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3:
West Fairfax–Culpeper Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
East Fairfax–Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center
Eggbornsville (Catalpa District)–Emerald Hill Elementary School, 11245 Rixeyville Rd.
Cardova (Catalpa)–Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd.
Willow Shade (Catalpa)–St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 1200 Old Rixeyville Rd.
Eldorado (Salem District)–Salem Volunteer Fire Department, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.
Browns Store (Salem)–Reva Volunteer Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd.
Jeffersonton (Jefferson District)–Jeffersonton Baptist Church community room, 18498 Springs Rd.
Rixeyville (Jefferson)–Hazel River Assembly of God Church, 14383 Hazel River Church Rd.
Mitchells (Cedar Mountain District)–Mitchells Presbyterian Church, 12229 Mitchell Rd.
Pearl Sample (Cedar Mountain)–The Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway
South Ridge (Cedar Mountain)–Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd.
Brandy Station (Stevensburg District)–Brandy Station Fire Department, 19601 Church Rd.
Lignum (Stevensburg)–Hopewell Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Rd.
Richardsville (Stevensburg District) – Richardsville Fire Hall, 29361 Eleys Ford Rd.
