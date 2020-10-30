Election 2020 ABCs—voting in Culpeper County

Saturday, Oct. 31, is the last day to vote early in person ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Election Day—this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3—is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The registrar must receive the ballot by noon Nov. 6.

If you have a mail-in ballot but want to vote in person, bring your mail-in ballot with you to your local registrar's office on Saturday, or your polling place on Election Day. If you don't have your ballot with you, you may still vote, but it will be provisional (or uncounted) until all the ballots are received and counted, to make sure your vote isn't submitted twice.

Statewide, 2,436,742 people already had voted as of Thursday—1,558,405 in person and 878,337 by mail—the Virginia Public Access Project reported Friday.

Here is basic information about the election and the polling locations in the area:

Culpeper County Elections Office: 151 N. Main St., 2nd floor, Culpeper, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vote in person here on Saturday, Oct. 31, or on Election Day, Nov. 3.