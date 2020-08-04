Six-year-old Jake Leach is the youngest creative contributor to a new exhibit, “Elevate Black Artists,” now on display in an eclectic upstairs community space/co-work center on East Davis Street in old town.
The Culpeper student titled his heart-inspired painting in watercolors, Love All. According to the young artist’s mother, Sarah Leach, Jake’s first love is Godzilla and dinosaurs.
“We talk about loving everyone for their differences, but how connected we are actually to one another,” she said. “Jake is an old soul. He loves all people and animals. He cares deeply and doesn’t understand why someone would be mean to another because of skin, hair, or other items.”
It’s hearing and receiving perspectives like this in such a time as now that prompted the local couple that co-founded and runs Elevate Culpeper to launch the exhibit in their second floor space at 107 E. Davis St.
Kristy Romeo and husband Aaron Wood shared a preview of the show last Friday night in the mini community center with work stations they’ve created above the former Barter Post Antiques shop that his dad, E.B., ran for years and where they spent many hours.
“There’s a lot of frustration, there’s a lot of passionate feelings obviously with everything going on this country right now, but art is just a really healthy way for people to do express it,” said Romeo, a mixed media artist and marketing professional originally from Connecticut.
“Hope and progress and equality, just close your eyes, what does that look like to you? I want to know from the Black community something from their perspective. They don’t need my perspective. It’s a way of listening.”
Wood, a photographer and musician from Warrenton, felt prompted to action.
“We were thinking about what we could do in this moment, what action could we take as people already connected to the art community, always trying to promote art events, tying that together with this theme,” he said. “Not just posting that we’re in support of Black Lives Matter, what could we actually do, too?”
A dozen local Black artists responded to the call for submissions, contributing 17 individual pieces of art with distinct perspectives shaded by current events.
Elevate Black Artists officially opened Monday at Elevate Culpeper and is available for casual, distanced, in-person viewing in August from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art open houses will also be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturdays on August 8 and 29.
The pandemic will prevent a big artists’ reception, Romeo said, but she hopes people will still stroll by to view the show.
The exhibit will also be posted online at ElevateCulpeper.com and on Facebook and Instagram @elevateculpeper.
The pandemic has certainly impacted business operations at Elevate Culpeper since it opened last October. The unique, spread-out business serves students and professionals for co-working and private meetings weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with reasonable rates and tailored packages, including day passes and team memberships. Evenings and weekends, Elevate hosts business, social or community gatherings with recent past events, prior to the pandemic, to include baby showers, craft fairs and a podcast release party.
Since the pandemic, Wood said, events have dropped 65 percent though Elevate Culpeper was able to remain open “through every type of phase we’ve gone through,” he said. In February, they hosted 17 events, but since then – hardly none, Wood said. To survive, the business shifted offerings online, including web design and marketing services.
Interest is starting to trickle back, Romeo said. The long layout at Elevate Culpeper has been reconfigured and optimized for adequate distancing, she said.
“People work on the couch, they spread out, it’s common sense, you’re not going to sit on top of people right now,” Romeo said.
Membership is increasing as people seek options for work-from-home, she said: “It’s nice to see because for a while it was lonely.”
Wood added they also picked up new clients who fled the city to squat, for example, with in-laws in the country without internet access. Elevate Culpeper even added air purifiers to make people feel a little safer, he said, describing the space as a resource center.
As new people join, it adds to the collective’s expertise, Wood said. It’s about keeping talent local, he and Romeo agreed.
“People often just don’t have a forum,” she said. “Not every artist can get a show and it’s for anybody who walks in our doors if they want to put a piece up, put their name on it, and we can help broker if somebody actually wants to buy it. That’s why we say co-work and community.”
Elevate Black Artists supports that community spirit, the couple said, bringing out artwork obviously inspired by someone special.
“I don’t want to give away too much. We have a very special Kobe Bryant piece,” said Romeo. “It’s really cute. I think he just really loves Kobe Bryant.”
Featured artist Hope Dunn, of Rappahannock, submitted an oil painting with a serious message: “Equality is not just a word. It is a right!”
“I thought it was cool to highlight Black artists, and I have not exhibited in an art show since my college days,” said the 43-year-old.
Bless you Kristy and Aaron for bringing the healing power of art to our community. You are a positive voice at a time when we’re facing so many challenges. Thanks for all you do for Culpeper.
