Elkwood event honors local Buffalo Soldier, USCT

Portraying a U.S. Army ‘Buffalo Soldier,’ Morris Lockhart addresses people who gathered Saturday in Culpeper County’s Elkwood Drive Cemetery near Brandy Station to celebrate the recent restoration of the historic African American graveyard. The Memorial Day weekend event honored two Civil War soldiers in the U.S. Colored Troops who rest in the cemetery; one became a Buffalo Soldier after Appomattox, serving with the cavalry in the American West. The Freedom Foundation of Virginia (freedomfoundationva.org) hosted the event. For the fullstory, see the Culpeper Star-Exponent later this week.