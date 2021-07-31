Emergency personnel get MRI safety training+

A group of emergency workers from several local volunteer fire departments underwent safety training Friday at Culpeper’s new Outpatient Imaging Center on Main Street.

In 2006, a 6-year-old boy was killed in a New York-area hospital when an oxygen tank was sucked into the MRI magnet. MRI Safety Week is dedicated to this boy’s death, said Erin Acosta, office administrator for the Culpeper imaging center, and the training was organized in coordination.

The powerful magnetic field of the MRI system can attract objects made from certain metals and cause them to move suddenly and with great force, posing a risk to the patient or anyone in the object’s “flight path,” according to radiologyinfo.org.

Acosta said patients are thoroughly screened to prevent problems from happening along these lines, and the center has MRI-safe equipment such as wheelchairs, IV poles, walkers and oxygen tanks to use at the facility.

“Today’s visit ... allowed us to educate our local fire department members on the safety precautions they must consider during a working fire,” Acosta said Friday. “Their safety pack worn on their backs, belt buckles and overalls are all unsafe and if worn in the MRI room, they will be pulled into the magnet and potentially crushed or killed.”

Acosta said the emergency workers were very thankful for the opportunity to visit the center and receive this instruction.