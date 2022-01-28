EMS director: COVID is greatest demand on Culpeper health care 'in our lifetime'

Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten is expressing his thanks to the area's health-care workers for their daily devotion to helping local residents nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Before this week’s update, I want to personally extend gratitude and appreciation to all of the health-care workers that continue to battle against this pandemic," Ooten wrote Friday in his weekly update to Culpeper leaders. "Over the past two years, these individuals have continued to stand fast and ready, and I have personally witnessed the often-overwhelming volume of patients and illness that they have been tasked to manage.

"Their commitment and dedication to their patients and to their community cannot be overstated," he wrote. "I thank them for all that they continue to do for our families, friends and neighbors during what has proven to be the greatest demand upon our health-care system in our lifetime."

Ooten's email is one part of how he keeps the community informed of local data from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is coming up on 23 months since it hit the United States.

As always, the EMS director said, his agency has been keeping a close eye on local COVID trends. It also continues to consult with health-care partners and officials of the regional health district, he said.

All five counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District continue to experience a “high” level of community transmission as reflected by their COVID case counts. Since Ooten's last weekly report on Jan. 21, there have been 571 new cases in Culpeper.

"Sadly, we have also realized 6 additional local deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past week," Ooten said. "Our current 7-day average of new daily cases reported is 82 cases."

Last week's Culpeper County day-to-day report had these numbers:

Jan. 22nd—107 new cases/1 new death

Jan. 23—68 new cases

Jan. 24—54 new cases

Jan. 25—106 new cases/1 new death

Jan 26—80 new cases/4 new deaths reported

Jan 27—83 new cases

Jan 28—73 new cases

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District advises that omicron spreads quickly, and most people develop a cold-like illness.

But due to the sheer volume of people getting sick, local health-care resources are strained.

"We need your help," the Health District told residents in an email Tuesday. "If you are sick with COVID-19, please isolate for 10 days. The first five days should be spent in your home, separated from others. If you are recovering, and fever-free, then return to work or school but wear a well-fitting mask for the remaining 5 days. Talk to those that have been around you (2 days prior to symptoms or positive test) and/or while you have been sick, so that they can monitor for symptoms of illness. Unvaccinated residents are recommended to quarantine at home for 5 days."

Locally, case counts declined last week. This is good news, but the region is not in the clear, the Health District said.

In the short term, until this COVID-19 surge ends, the district urged people to continue to follow CDC recommendations: Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor settings (age 2-plus); wash hands; watch your distance from others; wait to go back to work or school if you are sick; and vaccinate or get a booster if you're eligible.

The district noted that on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Virginia Department of Health announced it changed its COVID-10 strategy.

The state Health Department, as well as its regional health districts, will no longer try to investigate every individual COVID-19 case, and instead focus on outbreaks, high-risk settings, and persons with unusual or severe presentations of illness.

"This approach is very similar to how we manage influenza and other respiratory illnesses," the Health District said.

On Friday, in its weekly report, Culpeper County Public Schools reported 217 new COVID-19 cases among its students and staff members.

Thirty-one staff members had COVID and 186 students, the school district reported in a chart posted on its website, culpeperschools.org, under the Quick Links section.

For students, 106 of those cases developed from close contacts outside of school, the division said. For staff, it was five from contacts outside of school.

The number of close contacts within Culpeper schools was not reported, in line with the state Health Department's ceasing its work to trace them.

Across the nation, hospitals and health-care facilities say their workers are exhausted by the COVID-19 crisis, and increasingly face abuse from some patients.

In California, Scripps Health is asking patients seeking care at its San Diego County facilities simply to be kind, KGTV reported.

Scripps Health CEO Chris Van Gorder said health-care workers are dealing with angry patients who upset with long waits when they call for care. He said health-care workers have been battered and assaulted.

Tuesday on "CBS Mornings," journalist David Begnaud reported on Alan Hawes, a South Carolina registered nurse who has given viewers an intimate glimpse of what patients, families, nurses and doctors are experiencing from the COVID-19 pandemic at his hospital.

Hawes, a former newspaper photographer, obtained permission from his Charleston employer—the Medical University of South Carolina, the largest hospital in the state—to photograph its patients as they receive critical care for COVID.

“This whole pandemic affects all of the medical workers that work in these conditions and it’s not just, you know, about the PPE (personal protective equipment) and the high patient load, but it’s the emotional load that we carry as well,” Hawes, 52, told The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C. “I want the world to see.”

"It is his vantage point from inside the hospital that gives the public a rare glimpse into how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting patients, the people who love them and the people who are trying to save their lives," the paper reported.

“Nurses are broken right now, emotionally,” Hawes told David Begnaud.

Star-Exponent staff writers Allison Brophy Champion and Clint Schemmer and Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.