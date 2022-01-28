EMS Director: COVID is greatest demand on healthcare in a lifetime

Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten continues to keep the community informed of local data related to the pandemic coming up on 23 months since its start. On Friday, he wrote in his weekly report,

"Before this week’s update, I want to personally extend gratitude and appreciation to all of the healthcare workers that continue to battle against this pandemic. Over the past two years, these individuals have continued to stand fast and ready and I have personally witnessed the often overwhelming volume of patients and illness that they have been tasked to manage.

"Their commitment and dedication to their patients and to their community cannot be overstated. I thank them for all that they continue to do for our families, friends and neighbors during what has proven to be the greatest demand upon our healthcare system in our lifetime."

As always, the EMS director stated, his agency has been keeping a close eye on local COVID trends this past week. They also continue to consult with healthcare partners and reps from the local health district, he said.

The entire health district include remains at a “High” level of Community Transmission as reflected by the case counts. Since Ooten's last weekly report Jan. 21, there were 571 new cases in Culpeper.

"Sadly, we have also realized 6 additional local deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past week," Ooten said. "Our current 7-day average of new daily cases reported is 82 cases."

Culpeper County Day-to-Day Report

Jan. 22nd—107 new cases/1 new death

Jan. 23—68 new cases

Jan. 24—54 new cases

Jan. 25—106 new cases/1 new death

Jan 26—80 new cases/4 new deaths reported

Jan 27—83 new cases

Jan 28—73 new cases

Rappahannock -Rapidan Health District advises omicron spreads quickly, and most people have a cold-like illness. However, due to the sheer volume of people getting sick, local healthcare resources are stressed.

"We need your help. If you are sick with COVID-19, please isolate for 10 days. The first five days should be spent in your home, separated from others. If you are recovering, and fever free, then return to work or school but wear a well-fitting mask for the remaining 5 days. Talk to those that have been around you (2 days prior to symptoms or positive test) and/or while you have been sick, so that they can monitor for symptoms of illness. Unvaccinated residents are recommended to quarantine at home for 5 days."

Locally, case counts declined last week. This is good news, but the region is not in the clear, RRHD Stated. In the short term, until this surge ends, please continue to follow CDC recommendations: wear a well-fitting mask in indoor settings (age 2+), wash hands, watch, distance, wait to go back to work or school if sick and vaccinate or booster if eligible.