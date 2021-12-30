EMS Director: Culpeper COVID daily cases highest of 2021 amid another spike

A new surge of deadly COVID-19 cases is taxing the Culpeper area health system and the community 21 months into a pandemic, as 2021 near its end and omicron spreads.
Culpeper County reported 124 new cases Wednesday, the highest daily tally this year, according to a Dec. 29 update from Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten. It's similar, but not quite as bad as the end of 2020 when daily cases peaked at the all-time highest of 173 in late November leading to weeks of virus ups and downs.
In the past two months, Culpeper and Fauquier counties each reported nine associated deaths from the contagious virus.
COVID-19 led to three deaths in Madison in November and December, nine in Orange County and two in Rappahannock. The five-county region is ending 2021 with 32 total deaths the past two months, a third of all deaths since the pandemic began, according to VDH data.
Of the 291 total virus deaths reported by VDH for the five counties, 208 of the people were in their 70s or 80s, more than 71 percent of all deaths. More men died than women in the health district from novel coronavirus.
Daily hospitalizations this far into the pandemic continue to tax local health workers amid a nationwide staffing crisis.
And like a replay of a year ago, residents are scrambling for tests, medical sites are being overwhelmed and essential workers are getting sick, stranding airlines, depleting public safety ranks and other key positions.
For the Health District, VDH reported 881 healthcare workers getting COVID-19 and 14 being hospitalized because of it.
Responding to another surge in demand, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will host a drive thru COVID-19 test clinic on the evening of Jan. 6 at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. More details on that are forthcoming, Ooten said.
“I’m sure that everyone is at least aware we are experiencing another spike in the number of new case counts nationwide,” he said in his recent update, which he said he would post weekly during this recent surge.
New daily COVID case counts in Culpeper steadily increased throughout December with 432 new cases recorded in the past week, ending Dec. 29, according to the EMS Director.
VDH has also unfortunately reported a total of three additional local deaths in the month of December attributed to complications from COVID-19, Ooten reported. The current local seven-day average of new daily cases is more than double what it was, he said.
Area hospitals continue to report an influx of ER patients and admissions for COVID-19 related illness continues to climb, according to Ooten. There are also reports of extended ER wait times due to the influx and strain on local hospital resources and personnel, he said.
Local EMS services are continuing to experience a notably higher volume of 911 calls related to both confirmed COVID-19 positive patients and not confirmed positive, but with COVID-19 like symptoms.
All area hospitals are again asking local residents to not use the ER as only a COVID test site if they suspect that they may have virus, but have mild or non-emergent type symptoms. See for testing: vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/
VDH demographics data showed 13 percent of deaths were Black people in the health district, nearly 6 percent were Latinos while nearly 80 percent of local deaths from COVID have been white people.
Of the 23,683 cases VDH reports for Rappahannock Rapidan region, white people had 55 percent of cases, Black people 9 percent of cases and Latinos 11 percent.
