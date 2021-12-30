EMS Director: Culpeper COVID daily cases highest of 2021 amid another spike

A new surge of deadly COVID-19 cases is taxing the Culpeper area health system and the community 21 months into a pandemic, as 2021 near its end and omicron spreads.

Culpeper County reported 124 new cases Wednesday, the highest daily tally this year, according to a Dec. 29 update from Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten. It's similar, but not quite as bad as the end of 2020 when daily cases peaked at the all-time highest of 173 in late November leading to weeks of virus ups and downs.

In the past two months, Culpeper and Fauquier counties each reported nine associated deaths from the contagious virus.

COVID-19 led to three deaths in Madison in November and December, nine in Orange County and two in Rappahannock. The five-county region is ending 2021 with 32 total deaths the past two months, a third of all deaths since the pandemic began, according to VDH data.

Of the 291 total virus deaths reported by VDH for the five counties, 208 of the people were in their 70s or 80s, more than 71 percent of all deaths. More men died than women in the health district from novel coronavirus.