The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors took on a number of items related to its emergency medical services at its April 4 meeting.

The board approved a budget transfer that will allow for the purchase of new medical equipment in county buildings and approving a new emergency operations plan.

The funds, appropriated from the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to purchase new automated external defibrillators and radios for the county’s emergency medical technicians, totaling $59,551.

According to county documents, the current AEDs in county buildings were purchased sometime between 2006 and 2007 with warranties that lasted 8 years. Also, the software in the units can no longer be updated.

Among the purchases will be 14 AEDs, 19 replacement electrode kits, a cabinet for an AED in the county registrar’s office and 14 supply kits.

New radios will be purchased for emergency medical staff and the Culpeper County Regional Airport. Airfield radios will primarily be used for the annually held airfest events.

The county currently has over $2.5 million in ARPA funds which it must use by the end of December 2024. Culpeper originally received over $10 million, which have gone to various needs including new equipment for first responders and new pathways.

New Emergency Operations Plan

The board also approved an updated version of the county’s emergency operations plan; this plan is required to be updated every 4 years according to Virginia Code.

County EMS Director Bill Ooten explained that in addition to the required updates, it also requires reviews to ensure the plan remains current.

“We have done a comprehensive review and update,” said Ooten. “This has also been vetted through the state which is part of the process to meet all the state and federal policies. The state has reviewed it and we’ve met all the required policies.”

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood made the only change request, suggesting the contact information of the position be listed rather than the person holding the position. Underwood’s rationale was to make contact for EMS crews easier during an emergency.

“We clearly got to see the plan in action more than we would have liked over the past four years,” said Underwood. “I support the plan but I’m hopeful that we’re more judicious when choosing to use it.”

Board Chairman Gary Deal supported the county’s emergency plan and praised the county’s community partners for their response in past emergencies. He also credited Ooton for the time put into updating the new EOP as well as complimenting the EMS staff.

“We’re proud of all of you and thank you for what you do for our community.”

Both the new emergency plan and the budget transfer for the new EMS equipment were unanimously approved by the board.