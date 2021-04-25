Energy company unveils plans for solar farm near Smith Mountain Lake

Earlier this year, Appalachian announced that it was taking bids for solar projects. More requests for proposals are expected in the coming years, as the Clean Economy Act requires the utility to provide totally carbon-fee electricity to its Virginia customers by 2050.

The power company’s first venture into solar energy, a 150-acre bank of solar panels in Campbell County, is expected to go online later this year.

In Franklin County, Westlake Solar is projected to contribute $2 million over its lifetime to county coffers through tax payments, and would create about 75 jobs during its construction, Energix said.

Of the 67 permits issued statewide by DEQ for utility-scale solar projects, only two are for facilities west of Roanoke. Those two solar farms, both proposed for Wythe County, are not yet in operation.

One of them, a 20-megawatt solar farm about 2 miles northeast of Wytheville, is an Energix project. Planning is in the final stages and construction is expected to start soon, Golan said.

The second project, a 75-megawatt facility in the Poplar Camp community, is also in the final stages of planning but will likely go online after the Energix one, according to Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear.