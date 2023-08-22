Culpeper County is on the mark and ready to invest in the latest expansion at its airport along U.S. Route 29 in Brandy Station, mostly funded with state and federal dollars.

“We are about to start construction on a project that will build an access road on the east side of the airport,” according to County Administrator John Egertson. “Currently all of our operations and hangars are on the west side.”

The $2.9 million Greenhouse Road project at Culpeper Regional Airport has been in the Airport Master Plan and Comprehensive Plan for many years, he said. Grant funding was finally awarded last year through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

The new road, in proximity to the BrightFarms Greenhouse, will connect from the Culpeper County industrial airpark at the airport north to Beverly Ford Road, according to Egertson. The extension is shown in the Airport Master Plan, he said, to provide an alternative route to existing Beverly Ford.

In announcing the award in 2019, the FAA stated the grant would “remove obstructions” at Culpeper Regional Airport. The federal agency described the project this way, Egertson stated, because at one section, Beverly Ford Road is close enough to the runway to be an obstruction itself.

Last week, the county received notification of a $16,474 state grant for a study of the airport’s unused eastern side that will gain access with the Greenhouse Road extension.

“This study will look at whether we wish to construct more hangars, and if so, would they be t-hangars or corporate hangars,” Egertson said.

The Industrial Park adjacent to airport was developed originally by the county; all of the parcels were sold and are now owned by the various business entities located there, the county administrator said. The businesses have access to high speed internet, as does the airport.

“The county, of course, benefits from tax revenue from those businesses. There are some 11 businesses located there,” Egertson said.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Aviation announced more than $8.4 million to be split among 21 Virginia public-use airports in support of 29 projects to enhance the facilities and services they provide their communities.

Orange County Airport received two awards in the recent round of grants — $16,400 for design and construction of phase two of a runway obstruction removal project and $181,600 to design a t-hangar site at the airport located along Route 20.

Opened in the late 1960s at T.I. Martin Field, Culpeper Regional Airport has a 5,000-feet by 100-feet grooved runway with pilot-controlled lighting.

The airport has nearly 300 acres of fenced property adjacent to the Culpeper County Industrial Park and Brandy Station Battlefield land, owned by the Civil War Preservation Trust. The county owns and operates all 140 hangars located at the airport which is also home to various warbirds flown and maintained by the Capital Wing Commemorative Air Force.

Culpeper Regional Airport hosts the popular Annual Culpeper AirFest, happening this year on Saturday, Oct. 14. It’s the largest annual event in Culpeper, said AirFest Chairman Steve Nixon.

“We have a great line up planned with all of your favorite performers eager to be back in Culpeper.”

The show is free thanks to support from local businesses, sponsors and the community, according to Nixon.

Part of the AirFest again this year will be the STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — program for local youth, returning bigger and better than ever, according to publicity.

Running Wednesday and Thursday the week of the Air Fest, hundreds of fifth grade students will visit the airport and be exposed to aviation related technology exhibits, activities and careers.

“We are very proud of our commitment to educating the next generation,” according to Culpeper AirFest publicity.