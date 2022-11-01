Enrichment opportunity: Summer governor's school applications now being accepted

Local high school sophomores and juniors are invited to apply for 2023 Summer Residential Governor’s School.

These worthwhile programs provide enrichment in the areas of agriculture, humanities, mathematics, science and technology, and the arts—dance, theatre, instrumental and vocal music and visual arts, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

Students must be in 10th or 11th grade and enrolled during the 2022-2023 school year. Applications and information are at doe.virginia.gov/instruction/governors_school_programs/summer_residential/

Summer Residential Governor’s Schools provide academically and artistically challenging programs in a variety of focus areas for motivated and highly able students from across Virginia, the release stated.

High school students live on a college or university campus for up to five weeks, and are involved in classroom and laboratory work, field studies, research, individual and group projects and performances. They also participate in seminars with noted scholars, visiting artists, and other professionals, the release stated.

An important aspect of the Summer Residential Governor’s Schools is the opportunity participants get to live, study and get to know other students with similar interests and abilities from across the commonwealth. Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities are designed to encourage interests and abilities at the Governor’s Schools, administered by the Dept. of Education with local school divisions, colleges and universities.

Questions? Contact Cheri Mills with Culpeper County High School at cm6164@ccpsweb.org, Lisa Richardson Groves with Eastern View at lgroves@ccpsweb.org or Susan Campbell, CCPS curriculum specialist at scampbell@ccpsweb.org by Nov. 7 for students planning to apply.