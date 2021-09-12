EPA Septic Smart Week is Sept. 20-24

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, a local agency that provides technical assistance and cost share to landowners in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, is reminding local landowners to be Septic Smart by maintaining their septic system.

Doing so helps keep households and neighbors healthy, protects the water supply, is good for the environment and saves money. Regular maintenance fees of $250-$500 every three to five years is a bargain compared to the cost of repairing or replacing a malfunctioning conventional system—between $4,000 and $10,000, according to a release from the conservation district.

Household wastewater typically contains disease causing bacteria and viruses and high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus. If a septic system is well-maintained, working properly and used properly it will remove most of those pollutants.

Insufficiently treated sewage from poorly functioning septic systems can cause groundwater contamination, which can spread disease in humans and animals if certain items are flushed like pharmaceuticals, cleaning agents, paint thinners etc. Improperly treated sewage also poses the risk of contaminating nearby surface waters and watersheds.