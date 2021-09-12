EPA Septic Smart Week is Sept. 20-24

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, a local agency that provides technical assistance and cost share to landowners in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, is reminding local landowners to be Septic Smart by maintaining their septic system.
Doing so helps keep households and neighbors healthy, protects the water supply, is good for the environment and saves money. Regular maintenance fees of $250-$500 every three to five years is a bargain compared to the cost of repairing or replacing a malfunctioning conventional system—between $4,000 and $10,000, according to a release from the conservation district.
Household wastewater typically contains disease causing bacteria and viruses and high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus. If a septic system is well-maintained, working properly and used properly it will remove most of those pollutants.
Insufficiently treated sewage from poorly functioning septic systems can cause groundwater contamination, which can spread disease in humans and animals if certain items are flushed like pharmaceuticals, cleaning agents, paint thinners etc. Improperly treated sewage also poses the risk of contaminating nearby surface waters and watersheds.
An estimated more than four billion gallons of wastewater are dispersed below the surface daily. Contaminated groundwater makes its way to streams, ponds and lakes. It doesn’t just disappear. Eventually it needs to get cleaned up. So it’s so much easier to just be septic smart, the district advised.
To care for a septic tank, have it inspected and pumped frequently. Household size, total wastewater generated, volume of solids in wastewater and septic tank size will influence frequency of pump outs.
The soil and water conservation district also advises to use water efficiently. This includes high efficiency toilets and showerheads and using proper load size on the washing machine.
In addition, a septic system is not a trash can. Do not flush anything besides human waste and toilet paper.
Never flush cooking grease or oil, non-flushable baby or cleaning wipes, photographic solutions, feminine hygiene products, dental floss, diapers, cigarette butts, coffee grounds, cat litter, paper towels, pharmaceuticals and household chemicals like gasoline, oil, pesticides, antifreeze, paint or paint thinners.
Never park or drive on a drain field and don’t plant trees where roots can grow into it. Keep roof drains, sump pumps and other excess water away from drain fields.
Have questions? Contact 540/825-8591.