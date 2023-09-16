Inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, aka Lil Nas, remains on the run more than a month after his escape from a Henrico County hospital.

The Woodbridge man was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run in a case out of Prince William County.

Roulack escaped from the supervision of two state corrections officers while receiving treatment at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital at around 5:50 a.m. on August 12. He had been housed at Greensville Correctional Center

Virginia Dept. of Corrections is coordinating the search with Virginia State Police and local and federal authorities. The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to Roulack’s capture—submit tips at 1-877-WANTED2 or through the USMS Tips app.

Dept. of Corrections warned people to not approach Roulack. Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-877-896-5764, #77 or 911.

Roulack is a Black male, 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds with brown eyes. He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest, “Marie,” one on his left arm, “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek, “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm, “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”