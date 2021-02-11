Essay contest sponsored by local NAACP chapter for Black History Month

High school students should submit an essay of up to 500 words addressing the question, “Why is African American history so critical to the history of the United States?”

The student submitting the winning essay will receive a $300 gift certificate.

Questions may be directed to secretary@naacpculpeper.org.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation.

The NAACP has more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets monthly on the third Thursday at 7 p.m., and is currently meeting via Zoom. For more information on meetings, events, and membership, visit www.naacpculpeper.org. For Zoom links and call-in information for meetings, please email secretary@naacpculpeper.org or call 540-948-4092.