Essay contest sponsored by local NAACP chapter for Black History Month

A student essay contest themed around Black History Month is being sponsored by the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, it announced in a news release Thursday.
The local chapter of the civil rights organization, which also serves Madison and Rappahannock counties, said contest winners will be recognized at the branch's March meeting and will win a gift certificate.
Essays should be submitted via email to secretary@naacpculpeper.org no later than February 28. Essays may also be mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701, with a postmark no later than Feb. 28. The winners will be announced in March.
Elementary school students
Students at the elementary school level should submit an essay of up to 250 words addressing the question, "What does African American history mean to me?"
The student submitting the winning essay will receive a $50 gift certificate.
Middle School Students
Middle school students should submit an essay of up to 250 words addressing the question, “What is the most important moment in African American history to you and why?”
The student submitting the winning essay will receive a $150 gift certificate.
High School Students
High school students should submit an essay of up to 500 words addressing the question, “Why is African American history so critical to the history of the United States?”
The student submitting the winning essay will receive a $300 gift certificate.
Questions may be directed to secretary@naacpculpeper.org.
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation.
The NAACP has more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets monthly on the third Thursday at 7 p.m., and is currently meeting via Zoom. For more information on meetings, events, and membership, visit www.naacpculpeper.org. For Zoom links and call-in information for meetings, please email secretary@naacpculpeper.org or call 540-948-4092.