'Everyone has less money in their pockets'—President Biden talks healthcare costs in Culpeper

President Joe Biden spoke for about 20 minutes Thursday afternoon at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, touting his Build Back Better plan for lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs.

“Everyone has less money in their pockets today because...of health insurance—it's more expensive for everyone,” the president said of a 50 percent hike in those costs the past decade. “Prescription drugs are a big chunk of that."

Biden came to Culpeper on the same day that news reports reflected inflation grew 7.5 percent last month, the highest monthly increase since 1982.

The president acknowledged rising grocery and gas prices, and said he understood how it impacts families.

Biden said American families deserve the peace of mind that they can afford healthcare without having to worry about going bankrupt.

Dozens of national and international press converged on the local campus of the Daniel Technology Center along with a few dozen invited guests, including Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr., County Board Chairman Gary Deal, UVA Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton and Jim LaGraffe, with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, spoke first. The president was introduced by 12-year-old Joshua Davis, a student at Swift Creek Middle School in Chesterfield.

Davis has lived with Type 1 diabetes since he was a baby. His family spends $6-$7,000 per month on insulin for the young man and his father, who also has the disease.

“This is all I've ever known,” said Joshua Davis, and until there is a cure for diabetes he said will have to continue to take insulin.

Before he had an insulin pump, the child took 10 to 12 shots per day. Davis said as he gets older he will require more insulin.

“I have to be careful with my bottles of insulin because they can break very easily and, well, I am a 12-year-old boy,” he said.

Davis said he was thankful the medicine was invented, that it’s his life support. Diabetes does not slow him down, added the middle schooler, who plays lacrosse and is involved in scouting. He thanked Biden and Spanberger for all they have done to help him live his life safely and actively with affordable insulin.

Stay with starexponent.com for more on the president's visit, and pick up Friday's Culpeper Star-Exponent for the whole story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.