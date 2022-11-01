 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMC SPOTLIGHT: Regan Fiscus

Regan Fiscus

Student: Regan Fiscus

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Simon & Angie Fiscus

Classes: Dual Enrollment English 12, Discrete Math, Honors Chemistry, DE US History, Honors Math Analysis

Honors: All A/B Honor Roll

Extracurricular: competitive dancer in tap, contemporary, jazz, and hip-hop at the Orange School of Performing Arts, National Champion for the past two years.

Community: Culpeper County Public Schools Technology Department intern, Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program volunteer

Hobbies: physical fitness, going to the gym when not working or dancing, and cooking and baking for her family

Ambitions: Regan plans to attend Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville to pursue a career as a Radiography Technician. She is quick to build rapport with people as an active and compassionate listener. She is looking forward to using her skill set in the medical field to improve patient experience and outcomes.

