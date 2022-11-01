EVHS ACADEMC SPOTLIGHT: Regan Fiscus

Extracurricular : competitive dancer in tap, contemporary, jazz, and hip-hop at the Orange School of Performing Arts, National Champion for the past two years.

Hobbies : physical fitness, going to the gym when not working or dancing, and cooking and baking for her family

Ambitions: Regan plans to attend Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville to pursue a career as a Radiography Technician. She is quick to build rapport with people as an active and compassionate listener. She is looking forward to using her skill set in the medical field to improve patient experience and outcomes.