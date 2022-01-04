EVHS ACADEMIC SPOLIGHT: Julianne LaRosa

Eastern View High School
Student: Julianne LaRosa
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Lorraine & Michael LaRosa
Classes: English 11 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, Math Analysis DE GS, US History DE GS, Psychology DE GS, Public speaking GS, ITE 115 GS, Econ and Finance, Chemistry Honors and Cybersecurity 1
Honors: A/B Honor Roll, FCCLA, NJHS, Varsity Letter, Academic Letter
Extracurricular: CSC U17 Girls Travel Soccer, NVSC Super Y 05 Team, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Indoor Track and Field
Community: Metro DC-VA State Soccer Referee Program, WorkCamp 2020 Precious Blood Catholic Church, Precious Blood VBS, Culpeper Deadwood Trail volunteer, USDA Food Drive, Maker Energy Fair volunteer, Culpeper County Library volunteer
Hobbies: hiking, soccer, cooking, baking, and photography
Ambitions: In the future I would like to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer systems or computer science from a four-year university. I then hope to use my degree to protect the country from ominous cyber-attacks, as well as keeping other personal information safe.