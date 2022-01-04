 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOLIGHT: Julianne LaRosa
Julianne LaRosa.

Julianne LaRosa

Eastern View High School

Student: Julianne LaRosa

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Lorraine & Michael LaRosa

Classes: English 11 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, Math Analysis DE GS, US History DE GS, Psychology DE GS, Public speaking GS, ITE 115 GS, Econ and Finance, Chemistry Honors and Cybersecurity 1

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, FCCLA, NJHS, Varsity Letter, Academic Letter

Extracurricular: CSC U17 Girls Travel Soccer, NVSC Super Y 05 Team, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Indoor Track and Field

Community: Metro DC-VA State Soccer Referee Program, WorkCamp 2020 Precious Blood Catholic Church, Precious Blood VBS, Culpeper Deadwood Trail volunteer, USDA Food Drive, Maker Energy Fair volunteer, Culpeper County Library volunteer

Hobbies: hiking, soccer, cooking, baking, and photography

Ambitions: In the future I would like to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer systems or computer science from a four-year university. I then hope to use my degree to protect the country from ominous cyber-attacks, as well as keeping other personal information safe.

