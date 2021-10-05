EVHS ACADEMIC SPOLIGHT: Taylor LaFontaine

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Cindy and Kris LaFontaine
Classes: Mountain Visa Governor’s School Humanities 12 (Dual Enrollment), MVGS Economics/Research III (DE), MVGS Calculus (DE), MVGS Biology II: Advanced Topics (DE), English 12 (ENG 243-244, DE), Leadership for Yearbook, Human Anatomy (H), Lab Assistant
Honors: Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, National Society of High School Scholars, Inducted into Phi Beta Theta Kappa Honor Society LFCC, Honor Medallion: Business Education, EVHS Academic Recognition Award, All-A Honor Roll, Academic Letter Winner and Culpeper County Art Show
Extracurricular: MVGS Envirothon STEM Club, Culpeper County Library Teen Advisory Committee, National Society of High School Scholars Member, Art Honor Society, LFCC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, EVHS National Honor Society Liaison, EVHS National Honor Society, MVGS Mentor, EVHS Field Hockey, EVHS Girls’ Soccer
Community: Kinetic Multisport Triathlon Volunteer, The Catholic Diocese of Arlington Workcamp, Wicked Bottom 5K Volunteer, AGR Field Hockey Club Coach, math tutor, pet sitter, Angel Tree, Culpeper Methodist Food Bank, Culpeper County Library volunteer, Precious Blood Easter and Christmas Basket volunteer, AGR Valentine’s Day Dance and Santa Breakfast volunteer, EV Booster Club concessions volunteer
Hobbies: I enjoy going to concerts, playing the guitar and collecting vinyl records. I also like painting, sketching and going on hikes. If I had to choose a favorite hobby, it would be participating in community outreach with multiple organizations.
Ambitions: After graduating from Eastern View with an advanced diploma and an associate’s degree in science from Lord Fairfax Community College, I plan to attend a four-year university. While there, I will pursue a degree in biology, after which I want to attend graduate school to become an Orthopedic Physician’s Assistant.