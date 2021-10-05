EVHS ACADEMIC SPOLIGHT: Taylor LaFontaine

Hobbies : I enjoy going to concerts, playing the guitar and collecting vinyl records. I also like painting, sketching and going on hikes. If I had to choose a favorite hobby, it would be participating in community outreach with multiple organizations.

Ambitions: After graduating from Eastern View with an advanced diploma and an associate’s degree in science from Lord Fairfax Community College, I plan to attend a four-year university. While there, I will pursue a degree in biology, after which I want to attend graduate school to become an Orthopedic Physician’s Assistant.