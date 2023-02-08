Eastern View
High School
Student: Abigail Brown
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Joseph Brown and Ana Ortiz
Classes: Chemistry Honors, Mixed Treble Choir, Spanish 3, Advanced Mixed Treble Choir, English 10 Honors, Math Analysis Honors, and Earth Science Honors
Honors: All A Honor Roll
Extracurricular: Student Council Association Class Council, ITS Scene Shop Manager, Choral Club Executive Board Historian, EVTV, Chick-Fila-A Leadership Academy, and Superintendent Student Advisory Group
Community: Girl Scout Troop 1259, Culpeper Christmas Basket volunteer, Summer Reading Program volunteer, Culpeper Cycling Century volunteer, Wicked Bottom 5k volunteer, and Culpeper Airfest Stem volunteer
Hobbies: I enjoy kayaking and volunteering in my community.
Ambitions: I hope to go to college after high school, while possibly majoring in political science or education.