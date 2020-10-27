EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Abigail Shrader

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Brian and Kimberly Shrader
Subjects: Mountain View Governors School Dual Enrollment International Relations; MVGS DE Ecology and Microbiology/ MVGS AP Calc I; Troubadours: DE English; DE Spanish and Studio 1 (art).
Support Local Journalism
Honors: Cyclone Spirit Award (field hockey award for 2017 and 2018), Captain of JV Field Hockey Team, Most Improved Player (Varsity Lacrosse 2019), All A Honor Roll, District Choir, Academic Spotlight, Academic Spotlight of the Year and National Honor Society.
Extracurricular: Future Farmers of America, Envirothon, NHS Parliamentarian and Senior Mentor Captain at MVGS, will help design and build a mentoring program for new students entering the difficult and stressful environment.
Community: Church housebuilding and improvement projects, Culpeper Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11 EMT, tutor, VBS program manager, hostess at Flavor on Main, church choir, volunteer Methodist food closet and Culpeper Library volunteer.
Hobbies: Field hockey, lacrosse, singing, visual art and photography
Ambitions: I hope to attend a four-year college after high school and then go on to receive more schooling as either a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant. All my time this summer helping in children’s activities has inspired me to want to specialize in pediatrics. I would love to continue to do some of the volunteer work that I do now, along with my career choice.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!