EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Abigail Weaver

Student: Abigail Weaver
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Jonathan and Tabbithia Weaver
Classes: Military Science II Advanced (JROTC), Math Analysis Honors, Chemistry Honors and English Honors
Honors: Academic Letter and Learning Lamp, Ranked up to Corporal in JROTC and various 4-H Awards
Extracurricular:4-H, Supply NCO 3rd Platoon, Color Guard, Rifle team and Drill team (JROTC), “Newsies” play, assistant Sunday School teacher, Goat & Swine Showmanship and Market event shows
Community: Annual Culpeper Farm Tour Host, Color Guard Services, Animal Shelter Food Drive and Donation, Usher at MPC Services and Events, Vacation Bible School volunteer, Culpeper National Cemetery volunteer, Assistant Sunday School Teacher, stable hand at Fox Leigh Hall farm, 4-H Animal projects, manage goat herd, and assists on the family farm.
Hobbies: Wild game hunting, saltwater fishing, four wheeling / mini-bike riding, mechanic work, animal care (goats, swine, cattle, dogs, cats, rabbits, frogs), livestock showing, carpentry, horse riding, axe throwing, roping and guitar