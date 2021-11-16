EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ainsley Ayers

Community : Culpeper Presbyterian Church nursery volunteer and acolyte; Christian Education Committee and Sonrise Saturday committee that created a VBS-like program for children 4-11 held the 4th Saturday monthly; Free Clinic of Culpeper volunteer, helped build garden boxes to grow produce for client patients; Manna Ministry; EVHS PTO/Choir Yard Sale; Virginia Xtreme Hike for Cystic Fibrosis 2020, team raised $33,287, the most of any team in VA.

Ambitions: I love to travel and I’m passionate about taking care of the environment. I plan to attend a four-year college or university to study international relations, focusing on human rights and environmental justice. I hope to have an impact globally on addressing climate change where human rights are being affected. The state of today’s current environment with an increase in wildfires and flooding greatly affects the human rights and everyone’s access to decent food and water. I plan to become educated in programs that will help build communities that work in conjunction with our environment and aid in protecting our basic human rights.